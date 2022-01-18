Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Hits $3,207.28 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $439,296.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for about $3,207.28 or 0.07731422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,652 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

