Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.58 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.58 million and $565,705.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $35.21 or 0.00083109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

