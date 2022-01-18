Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.15 or 0.00053267 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 638,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

