Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $16.43 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $343,356.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $16.43 or 0.00038765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

