Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $10,997.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $41.01 or 0.00097941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 228,637 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

