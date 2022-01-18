Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.16 or 0.00149840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $188,711.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 198,341 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

