Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 5,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 173,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MF. Citigroup started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth $99,432,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Missfresh by 82.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $1,125,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

