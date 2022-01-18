Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.37

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

