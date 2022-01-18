Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCW opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,032 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

