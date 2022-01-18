Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.87).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.60) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.66. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($5.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

