Mithril (MITH) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00324397 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

