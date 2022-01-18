MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $288.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

