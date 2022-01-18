Mizuho Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of PING stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

