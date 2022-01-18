Mizuho Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $195.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

