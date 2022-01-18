Mizuho Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.05.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,657 shares of company stock valued at $342,589,560. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.