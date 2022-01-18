Mizuho Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $43.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.