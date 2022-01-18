Mizuho Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $135.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.