Mizuho Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.81.

ServiceNow stock opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,566,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

