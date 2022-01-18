Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 93,535,482 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of £10.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

