Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,220 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 973,171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

