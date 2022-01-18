Modern Investment Coin Trading 5% Higher This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $653.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032615 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

