Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. The stock had a trading volume of 99,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

