ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.04

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.04 and last traded at $121.93, with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

