Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,110. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

