MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $929,423.60 and $1,901.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00149492 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,965,170 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

