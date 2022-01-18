MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $325.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.01 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.