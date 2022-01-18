MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,433.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008900 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015370 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

