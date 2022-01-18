Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $6.74 million and $4,030.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.