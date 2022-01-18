Morgan Stanley Boosts Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HESAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.93.

HESAY stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,430. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

