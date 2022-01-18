Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $249.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. 6,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,370. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.36 and a 200 day moving average of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.