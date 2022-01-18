Morgan Stanley Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.