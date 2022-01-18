Morgan Stanley Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.
Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
