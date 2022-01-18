Morgan Stanley Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $255.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.18.

Target stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. 86,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,920. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

