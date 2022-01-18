Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.
Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,317 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 874,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,861,000 after acquiring an additional 201,719 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
