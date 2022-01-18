Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,317 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 874,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,861,000 after acquiring an additional 201,719 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

