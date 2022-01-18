Morgan Stanley Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underweight

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

GPS opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. GAP has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 4,968.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,738,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $552,308,000 after buying an additional 22,289,507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 9,228.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,950,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $319,888,000 after buying an additional 12,812,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after buying an additional 8,105,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

