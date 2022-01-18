Morgan Stanley Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target to €11.00

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

