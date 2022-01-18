Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 786,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,400,690 shares.The stock last traded at $93.90 and had previously closed at $98.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

