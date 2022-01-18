Morgan Stanley Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

NYSE HD traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. 138,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 105,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,653,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

