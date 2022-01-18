Morgan Stanley Trims ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Target Price to $27.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s current price.

FORG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,580. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

