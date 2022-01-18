Morgan Stanley Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $484.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $496.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

MLM traded down $9.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

