Morgan Stanley Trims Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Target Price to €9.00

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($10.57) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

