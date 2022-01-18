MotaCoin (MOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,402.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $412,467.65 and approximately $1,402.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,354,953 coins and its circulating supply is 54,722,972 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

