Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.70

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $31.10. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

