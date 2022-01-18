MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $95.27 million and $5.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

