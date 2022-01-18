Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.
NYSE MPLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 8,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,000. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
