Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 8,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,000. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.