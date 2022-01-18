mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $14.28 Million

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $14.28 million and $6.38 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005092 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00053812 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006933 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.