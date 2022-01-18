Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.88

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 6852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

