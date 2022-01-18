Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,348 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

NYSE INFO opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

