Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,744 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 108,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

