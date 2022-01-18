Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 80.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $524.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.63 and a 200-day moving average of $653.73. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

