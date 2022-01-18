Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

